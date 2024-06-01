Euro 2024: Germany's Joshua Kimmich SLAMS 'absolutely racist' national team survey

Germany favourite Joshua Kimmich has hit out at an "absolutely racist" new survey, in which one in five people admit to wanting more white players in the national team.

The survey was conducted on behalf of WDR as part of a documentary by ARD entitled 'United and Justice and Diversity - The National Team Between Racism and Identification.'

In the film, which is out on June 5, current and former players discuss their experiences with racism in the German national team. The survey's findings have caused controversy in Germany, with 21% of the 1,304 saying they would prefer to see more white players in the national team.

Germany players line up ahead of a friendly against France in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kimmich was asked about the findings in a press conference on Saturday and said: "This hasn't been a topic within the team itself. Anyone who grew up in football knows that it's absolute nonsense.

"Football unites people of different skin colours and religions, and that's what it's all about. I would miss a lot of players if they weren't here. So that's absolutely racist. Such a survey is absolutely counterproductive."

The Bayern Munich player also criticised the timing of the survey, just before the start of Euro 2024 in Germany. He said: "When you consider that we are facing a European Championship at home, it is absurd to ask such a question when the aim is to unite the whole country [and we want] to achieve great things together.

"As a team, we are trying everything to get everyone in Germany behind us. A survey like this is absolutely counterproductive."

In the survey, 17% of participants said they were also disappointed that Ilkay Gundogan, who was born in Germany to Turkish parents, was the captain.

Gundogan was made captain by former coach Hansi Flick and is expected to be the skipper again at Euro 2024.

