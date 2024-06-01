Euro 2024: Germany's Joshua Kimmich SLAMS 'absolutely racist' national team survey

Germany's Joshua Kimmich has hit out at a "racist" survey from fans ahead of the team's Euro 2024 campaign this summer

Germany pair Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich during a friendly against France in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany favourite Joshua Kimmich has hit out at an "absolutely racist" new survey, in which one in five people admit to wanting more white players in the national team.

The survey was conducted on behalf of WDR as part of a documentary by ARD entitled 'United and Justice and Diversity - The National Team Between Racism and Identification.' 

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.