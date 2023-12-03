Euro 2024: What could England's route to the final look like?

England have come close in the last few international tournaments. After near misses at Russia 2018, Euro 2020 and Qatar 2022, the Three Lions will have another chance to bring home a trophy in Germany next year.

Gareth Southgate's side will face Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia in Group C at the continental competition following Saturday's Euro 2024 draw in Hamburg.

That should be a fairly comfortable sector for England, especially given their form in recent tournaments, having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the final of Euro 2020 and the last eight at Qatar 2022.

After that, things get a little more difficult. And although it is always difficult to predict, here is a look at England's possible path to glory in Germany next year...

Euro 2024: If England finish top of Group C

(Image credit: Getty Images)

England will be expected to finish top of Group C and if they do, the Three Lions will be up against the best third-placed team from Group D, E or F.

Austria, Czech Republic or Slovakia are among the sides England could face in that scenario, although there is still one team to be confirmed in each of those sectors.

Group D also features Netherlands and France, while Belgium and Romania are in Group E, with Turkey and Portugal in Group F.

A win in the last 16 would set up a possible quarter-final against Italy and a chance for some revenge after the painful Euro 2020 final loss to the Azzurri.

Italy face a tough sector, however, having been drawn against Spain, Croatia and Albiania in Group B.

After that, there is a possible semi-final meeting with France, England's conquerors in last year's World Cup quarter-final in Qatar. Les Bleus won that last-eight clash 2-1 and Harry Kane missed a penalty to bring the scores level.

Get through that one and England could face Germany, Spain or Portugal in the final.

Euro 2024: If England finish second in Group C

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If England finish as runners-up in their group, their route to the final will be made more difficult.

A second-placed finish in Group C could set up a last-16 clash with tournament hosts and long-time rivals Germany.

Spain could potentially come next in the quarter-finals, with Italy and Croatia also possible opponents in the last eight.

And if the Three Lions advance to the semi-finals on this path, Gareth Southgate's side could face a semi-final clash with the Netherlands or Portugal for a place in the showpiece game in Berlin on July 14th.

Victory in their semi-final would then likely set up a final against France.