Euro 2024: What is the Phil Foden chant England fans are singing?

By
published

England star Phil Foden is the name on everyone's lips at Euro 2024

Phil Foden of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Phil Foden in action for England against Serbia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Matt McNulty - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Phil Foden may have had a quiet game against Serbia in England’s Euro 2024 opener.

But travelling fans remain enamoured with the Manchester City star, who many believe could be the key to England’s success at this summer’s tournament in Germany.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.