Euro 2024: What is the Phil Foden chant England fans are singing?

Phil Foden in action for England against Serbia at Euro 2024

Phil Foden may have had a quiet game against Serbia in England’s Euro 2024 opener.

But travelling fans remain enamoured with the Manchester City star, who many believe could be the key to England’s success at this summer’s tournament in Germany.

The 24-year-old scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League last season, hitting new heights as City won a fourth successive league title. Though he is yet to perform as reliably on the international stage, England fans have created a catchy song for the Stockport native.

Sung to the tune of Bruce Springsteen’s "Dancing in the Dark", Foden’s chant has been a favourite in the opening week of Euro 2024.

For those wanting to join in the singing should England’s No.11 come to life over the next few weeks, the lyrics are as follows:

Can't start a fire,

Can't start a fire without a spark,

Phil Foden's on fire,

He'll be playing the Germans off the park

🎶 Can’t start a fire,Can’t start a fire without a spark,Phil Foden’s on Fire…He’ll be playing the Germans off the park”England fans have a new song ready for tomorrow’s game against Serbia! 🎤 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrpX2jBaL2June 15, 2024

Gareth Southgate will certainly hope the chant is a prescient one, although his focus will likely be elsewhere as England prepare to face Denmark in their second group match.

The Three Lions edged past Serbia 1-0 in their opener, with Jude Bellingham’s first-half header enough for victory despite a subdued second-half display.

But if Foden, along with England’s many other top talents, can hit top form over the course of the tournament, a meeting with Germany in the latter stages may well be on the cards.

