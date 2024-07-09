Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Spain vs France?

By
published

The Euro 2024 semi-final are among us with the BBC broadcasting Tuesday night's Spain versus France clash from Munich

Gary Lineker will present the action between Spain vs France
Gary Lineker will present the action between Spain vs France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Spain vs France at Euro 2024?

We're down to the last four in Germany as the semi-finals are among us, with two mouthwatering ties taking place over the night two nights. First up is an impressive Spain side, who take on the misfiring pre-tournament favourites France in Munich. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.