Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Spain vs France?

Who are the BBC commentators and pundits for Spain vs France at Euro 2024?

We're down to the last four in Germany as the semi-finals are among us, with two mouthwatering ties taking place over the night two nights. First up is an impressive Spain side, who take on the misfiring pre-tournament favourites France in Munich.

With three wins in the group stage and victories over Georgia and hosts Germany so far in the knockouts, Spain have perhaps been the most impressive team at the tournament so far. France, on the other hand, are yet to see one of their players score in open play in Germany, but have got past Belgium and Portugal in the last-16 and quarter-finals to ensure they remain in the hunt. The BBC will be broadcasting the match live in the UK, with coverage starting at 7.30pm on BBC One.

VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England

Jermaine Jenas will be the co-commentator (Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC will call upon one of their longest-serving commentators in Steve Wilson for this one. A Match of the Day mainstay, Wilson first joined the Beeb back in 1998.

Alongside Wilson on the Munich gantry will be former Newcastle United and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas. Since hanging up his boots in 2014 Jenas has seen his media career go from strength to strength, initially moving into punditry before becoming a co-host of The One Show, while he was also the 'draw conductor' for the 2022 World Cup draw.

Who are the BBC pundits for Spain vs France?

Alan Shearer will be back in the studio (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, Gary Lineker will be the BBC's anchor and he will be joined by three familiar faces.

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand will be joined by ex-Manchester City and Three Lions defender Micah Richards, while Alan Shearer also returns to the BBC studio in a punditry capacity after spending the majority of the tournament as a co-commentator in Germany.

