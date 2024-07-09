Do yellow cards at Euro 2024 count towards the final?

The Euro 2024 final is fast-approaching, but do yellow cards picked up in the semis put players at risk of missing it?

Yellow cards at Euro 2024 have become an issue for some nations, with suspenions seeing key players missing from important knockout games - and, with the final approaching on Sunday, fans are worrying that another booking in the semi-final could see players miss the tournament's showpiece event. 

Marc Guehi missed the quarter-final against Switzerland after picking up his second yellow of the tournament in the last 16 against Slovakia, while Rodri has also had to serve time in the stands. His Spain team-mate Robin Le Normand is out of the semi-final with France, too, after collecting his second booking of Euro 2024 against Germany.

