Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Croatia vs Italy?

Group B of Euro 2024 concludes on Monday night and while Spain are already assured of top spot, there is plenty to play for. Holders Italy take on Croatia at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig both teams scrapping for second place in the group.

Italy know that they can book their passage into the knockout phase by simply avoiding defeat against Croatia, while the Croats would overtake Italy with a win tonight. A draw would be unlikely to be enough for Zlatko Dalic’s men, who will be keeping a close eye on Albania’s score against Spain.

Both of Group B’s final matches will be on the BBC tonight, with coverage of the Croatia vs Italy clash getting started at 7.30pm on BBC One. Here is a look at the broadcast team for tonight’s match.

VIDEO: Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary

BBC veteran Jonathan Pearce will be the man in the commentary box for this heavyweight clash between the Euro 2020 winners and 2022 World Cup semi-finalists. Pearce has been a fixture on the Beeb since the 1990s covering just about every match or tournament going. Pearce will be joined by former Fulham, Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy as the co-commentator.

Back in their studio overlooking Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, Match of the Day chief Gary Lineker will be presenting the action alongside a trio of big-name pundits.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, Euro 96 Golden Boot winner Alan Shearer and former Manchester United and England skipper Wayne Rooney will be the team tasked with analysing this one.

