Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Turkey vs Georgia?

Jermaine Jenas will be on co-commentator duties for the match

Who are the commentators for Turkey vs Georgia?

History is being made in Dortmund on Tuesday afternoon with Georgia playing their first-ever match at a major international tournament as Group F gets underway at Euro 2024.

The BBC are broadcasting the action live from Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park for the UK audience, with the Georgian newbies, who are the lowest-ranked team in the competition, aiming to stun the 2008 semi-finalists Turkey.

Guy Mowbray will be the BBC's lead commentator for Turkey vs Georgia, with his voice instantly recognisable for British football fans, having commentated on major tournaments since the 1998 World Cup. The 52-year-old also landed a new gig earlier this year when he commentated on the relaunched Gladiators on the BBC.

Mowbray will be joined in the commentary box by former Newcastle United and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, who is enjoying a busy second career on TV after hanging up his boots in 2014, both in football and entertainment as a regular host on BBC's The One Show.

Meanwhile in the studio, Mark Chapman will be on presenting duties, where he will be joined by a punditing trio consisting of former Wales and Swansea defender Ashley Williams, ex-Manchester City and England right-back Micah Richards, plus Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

