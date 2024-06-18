Euro 2024: Who are the BBC commentators for Turkey vs Georgia?
The BBC commentators for Turkey vs Georgia at Euro 2024 have been announced
Who are the commentators for Turkey vs Georgia?
History is being made in Dortmund on Tuesday afternoon with Georgia playing their first-ever match at a major international tournament as Group F gets underway at Euro 2024.
The BBC are broadcasting the action live from Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park for the UK audience, with the Georgian newbies, who are the lowest-ranked team in the competition, aiming to stun the 2008 semi-finalists Turkey.
VIDEO: Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)
Who are the BBC commentators for Turkey vs Georgia at Euro 2024?
Guy Mowbray will be the BBC's lead commentator for Turkey vs Georgia, with his voice instantly recognisable for British football fans, having commentated on major tournaments since the 1998 World Cup. The 52-year-old also landed a new gig earlier this year when he commentated on the relaunched Gladiators on the BBC.
Mowbray will be joined in the commentary box by former Newcastle United and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, who is enjoying a busy second career on TV after hanging up his boots in 2014, both in football and entertainment as a regular host on BBC's The One Show.
Meanwhile in the studio, Mark Chapman will be on presenting duties, where he will be joined by a punditing trio consisting of former Wales and Swansea defender Ashley Williams, ex-Manchester City and England right-back Micah Richards, plus Brentford boss Thomas Frank.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament
More Euro 2024 stories
'No words are enough to describe him, he has brought hope, joy and happiness - he is going to conquer the world!' Giorgi Kinkladze on Georgia's new star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
'I don't think we are getting the most out of...': Gary Neville delivers bold England Euro 2024 verdict
Teddy Sheringham: 'People expected Harry Kane to score against Serbia but he had to adapt'
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.