Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for the Netherlands vs Turkey?

Euro 2024 will have its fourth and final semi-final spot filled on Saturday evening as the last pair of remaining quarter-finalists do battle.

The Netherlands claimed a dominant three-goal victory over Romania in the last round to set up this meeting with Turkey, who got the better of an entertaining 2-1 victory over Austria.

After two tense – dare we say slightly boring – quarter-finals on Friday evening, this match could finally inject a bit of fun back into the tournament, and ITV will be bringing us all the coverage live and direct from Berlin’s Olympiastadion with kick-off set for 8pm UK time (9pm German time).

Seb Hutchinson is up on the gantry, having made the move from the production side of the TV football game to take to the microphone and previously represented ITV at the 2022 World Cup and last year's Women's World Cup.

Sitting alongside him is former Arsenal and England full-back Lee Dixon, who has been with ITV for over a decade after making the move from the BBC over a decade ago.

Dixon earned 22 caps for England, all but one of which came before Gary Neville's rise to prominence, from 1990-1993. Dixon did however get one final outing in 1999.

Who are the ITV pundits for the Netherlands vs Turkey?

Itinerant broadcaster Laura Woods will present the action from the studio. Woods will be well-known to football fans from her spells at Sky Sports News, DAZN and TNT Sports.

Joining her in the studio to offer analysis on the game - and England's clash with Switzerland, no doubt - are a trio of former England internationals.

That comes in the shape of former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville, 144-cap Lionesses midfielder Karen Carney, and former Everton and Manchester City centre-back Joleon Lescott, who represented his country on 26 occasions.

