Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for the Netherlands vs Turkey?

By
published

A Euro 2024 semi-final place awaits the victors in a first-ever major tournament meeting between Turkey and the Netherlands

Turkey Euro 2024 squad Players of Turkiye pose for a team photograph prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Austria and Turkiye at Football Stadium Leipzig on July 02, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Turkey have been richly entertaining at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024 will have its fourth and final semi-final spot filled on Saturday evening as the last pair of remaining quarter-finalists do battle.

The Netherlands claimed a dominant three-goal victory over Romania in the last round to set up this meeting with Turkey, who got the better of an entertaining 2-1 victory over Austria.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.