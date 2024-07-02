Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Austria vs Turkey?

Turkey will be playing their first knockout game since Euro 2008

Two of the more entertaining sides of the Euro 2024 group stage will go head to head in an intriguing encounter in Leipzig as Austria take on Turkey in the round of 16.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria topped a tough group that also contained France, the Netherlands and Poland, with their 3-2 victory over the Dutch particularly eye-catching from a side who many had down as their dark horses for this year’s tournament.

Turkey meanwhile overcame Georgia and the nine-man Czech Republic to come second to Portugal in Group F and earn themselves their first knockout game at a major tournament since reaching the Euro 2008 semi-finals. Let’s take a look at who will be taking charge of what could be the sleeper hit of the Euro 2024 second round.

Who is the referee for Austria vs Turkey at Euro 2024?

Artur Soares Dias will referee the final round of 16 game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese Artur Soares Dias referees his third game of Euro 2024 having previously overseen the Netherlands' 2-1 victory over Poland and the 1-1 draw between England and Denmark in the group stage.

Dias has been perhaps the most lenient referee at the tournament so far, giving the fewest fouls per game of any of the 19 officials to have taken charge out in Germany and issuing among the fewest yellow cards (just five).

Running the lines for Dias will be Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro.

Who is the VAR and fourth official for Austria vs Turkey at Euro 2024?

Mykola Balakin will be the fourth official (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another representative from Portugal, Tiago Martins, is in overall charge of the VAR studio.

Assisting him will be Spain's Juan Martinez Munuera and Italian Massimiliano Irrati.

The fourth official is Ukraine's Mykola Balakin.

