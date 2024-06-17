Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Belgium v Slovakia?
Who is the referee for Belgium v Slovakia at Euro 2024? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Group E clash
Belgium and Slovakia are set to go head-to-head in Group E this evening, as the two sides battle it out in a bid to register their first points at Euro 2024.
The 17:00 BST kick-off will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park, also sometimes known as Waldstadion, the home of Eintracht Frankfurt.
But who is set to referee the contest we hear you ask? Don't worry FourFourTwo has all the details you need.
Who is the referee for Belgium v Slovakia at Euro 2024?
Halil Umut Meler will officiate the Euro 2024 clash between Belgium and Slovakia, his first game at the tournament.
Meler is only 37, but don't let his age fool you, given he was the man in charge during Liverpool's shock home loss against Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League earlier this season at Anfield.
He officiated his first top-flight match in 2015, as Istanbul Basaksehir beat Akhisar Belediyespor 2-0.
Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy will join him as his assistant referees for the clash.
Who is the fourth official and VAR for Belgium v Slovakia?
Serdar Gozubukuk has been chosen as the fourth official for the contest and is an experienced official across Europe.
He has been a referee in the Eredivisie since 2010 and was first listed as a FIFA official in 2012.
Bastian Dankert will provide eyes in the skies as the Video Assistant Referee.
He will be joined by Alper Ulusoy and Marco Fritz serving as both Assistant Video Referees in Germany.
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.