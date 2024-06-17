Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Belgium v Slovakia?

Halil Umut Meler will take charge of Belgium v Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Belgium and Slovakia are set to go head-to-head in Group E this evening, as the two sides battle it out in a bid to register their first points at Euro 2024.

The 17:00 BST kick-off will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park, also sometimes known as Waldstadion, the home of Eintracht Frankfurt.

But who is set to referee the contest we hear you ask? Don't worry FourFourTwo has all the details you need.

WATCH | Euro 2024: All You Need To Know

Who is the referee for Belgium v Slovakia at Euro 2024?

Halil Umut Meler has the whistle for Belgium vs Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Halil Umut Meler will officiate the Euro 2024 clash between Belgium and Slovakia, his first game at the tournament.

Meler is only 37, but don't let his age fool you, given he was the man in charge during Liverpool's shock home loss against Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League earlier this season at Anfield.

He officiated his first top-flight match in 2015, as Istanbul Basaksehir beat Akhisar Belediyespor 2-0.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy will join him as his assistant referees for the clash.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Belgium v Slovakia?

Serdar Gozubukuk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serdar Gozubukuk has been chosen as the fourth official for the contest and is an experienced official across Europe.

He has been a referee in the Eredivisie since 2010 and was first listed as a FIFA official in 2012.

Bastian Dankert will provide eyes in the skies as the Video Assistant Referee.

He will be joined by Alper Ulusoy and Marco Fritz serving as both Assistant Video Referees in Germany.

More Euro 2024 stories

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for the summer's big tournament. There’s a comprehensive run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, too, offering plenty of information on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while there are a number of golden boot contenders all looking to fire their nation to glory this summer, too.

These are the best pundits ever, while details on the commentators, pundits and presenters set to appear on TV screens for the BBC and ITV this summer is also available.