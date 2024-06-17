Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Belgium v Slovakia?

Who is the referee for Belgium v Slovakia at Euro 2024? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Group E clash

Halil Umut Meler will take charge of Belgium v Slovakia at Euro 2024.
Belgium and Slovakia are set to go head-to-head in Group E this evening, as the two sides battle it out in a bid to register their first points at Euro 2024.

The 17:00 BST kick-off will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park, also sometimes known as Waldstadion, the home of Eintracht Frankfurt.

