Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for France v Belgium?

Euro 2024 is fully alive and kicking and with the round of 16 firmly underway, France take on Belgium in the first of two games on Tuesday.

Having finished second in Group D after winning just one of their opening three games at the tournament, Didier Deschamps' side will hope to book their passage to the last eight against the less-than-convincing Belgium in Dusseldorf.

Domenico Tedesco's men have been sub-par so far and are another nation to have drawn wholesale criticism from their fans, with Kevin De Bruyne at the front of the confrontation last time out against Ukraine.

WATCH | How France Can Cope Without Kylian Mbappe

Who is the referee for France vs Belgium?

Glenn Nyberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glenn Nyberg will take charge of France v Belgium, in what will be his third game at the tournament so far. The Swedish official has overseen Romania's 3-0 victory over Ukraine and Spain's 1-0 success over Albania so far at Euro 2024.

Nbyerg has been a referee since 2008 and has been an Allsvenskan referee in Sweden since 2013. He was named an international official by FIFA in 2016.

He will be assisted across the encounter by fellow Swedish duo Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Söderkvist.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for France vs Belgium?

Donatas Rumsas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donatas Rumsas has been appointed as the fourth official for the clash and hails from Lithuania. An experienced referee, he has taken charge of matches in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Pol van Boekel will take charge of VAR duties in Dusseldorf. The Dutchman will be supported by fellow countryman from the Netherlands Rob Dieperink and also Bartosz Frankowski from Poland.



Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

Euro 2024: England line-up against Serbia takes shape, with Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to play

Jose Mourinho hails Portugal's Euro 2024 squad as 'the best we have ever been'

How to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world