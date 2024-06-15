Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Hungary vs Switzerland?

The second day of Euro 2024 kicks off with the Group A clash between Hungary and Switzerland.

Both sides will fancy their chances of reaching the last 16 alongside hosts and group favourites Germany – who made a blistering start to the tournament by thrashing Scotland 5-1 on Friday night.

And some strong officiating wouldn't go amiss as they get their Euro 2024 campaign underway in Cologne.

Here's everything you need to know about the referee, VAR and more for Hungary vs Switzerland...

Who is the referee for Hungary vs Switzerland?

Slavko Vincic took charge of the 2024 Champions League final (Image credit: Alamy)

Fresh from officiating Real Madrid's Champions League final victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, Slovenia's Slavko Vincic will be in the middle for Hungary vs Switzerland.

The 44-year-old has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2020 and also oversaw the 2022 Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers. He was previously selected for Euro 2020, where he refereed three games including Italy's quarter-final win against Belgium.

Vincic's assistant referees for today's clash will be fellow Slovenians Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic. Fourth official Rade Obrenovic completes the all-Slovenian officiating team inside the stadium.

Who is the VAR for Hungary vs Switzerland?

(Image credit: Alamy)

Vincic's compatriot Nejc Kajtazovic will head up VAR operations for Hungary vs Switzerland, having held the same responsibility for the 2024 Champions League final.

The 42-year-old will be assisted in the VAR room by Polish pair Bartosz Frankowski and Tomasz Kwiatkowski.

