Euros winners you had NO IDEA were born outside Europe

Football has long been a global game, a fact exemplified by the fact you don't necessarily represent the country of your birth.

All of these players won the Euros, but none of them were born in the nation with whom they lifted the famous Henri Delaunay Cup.

Here, we take a look at their stories – and pick out some of the stars who could join the list by winning Euro 2024…

1. France, 1984: Jean Tigana (French Sudan)

Jean Tigana (Image credit: Alamy)

As hosts of Euro 1984, France won their first major trophy – and Michel Hidalgo's victorious Les Bleus squad contained some of the greatest players in the country's history.

Among them was midfield maestro Jean Tigana, born in Bamako, the capital of French Sudan (modern-day Mali) to a Malian father and a French mother.

2. Netherlands, 1988: Aron Winter (Suriname), John van 't Schip (Canada)

John van t' Schip in action during the Euro 1988 final against the Soviet Union (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being a former Dutch colony, Suriname has supplied the Netherlands with ample footballing talent over the years – including Euro 1988-winning midfielder Aron Winter.

Joining him in the squad as the Oranje claimed their first major honour was winger John van 't Schip, born in the westernmost province of Canada: British Columbia.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

France, 2000: Patrick Vieira (Senegal), Marcel Desailly (Ghana), Lilian Thuram (Guadeloupe), Christian Karembeu (New Caledonia)

Patrick Vieira (Image credit: Getty Images)

France's triumphant Euro 2000 squad contained four players born outside contiguous France; they were born on three different continents, in fact.

Patrick Vieira and Marcel Desailly both spent their early years in West Africa – a region dominated by France during its colonial era – in Senegal and Ghana respectively.

Both had lifted the World Cup with Les Bleus two years earlier, as had Lilian Thuram and Christian Karembeu – who hailed respectively from the French overseas territories of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean and New Caledonia in the southwest Pacific.

Greece, 2004: Dimitrios Papadopoulos (Uzbekistan)

Dimitrios Papadopulos (Image credit: Alamy)

Greece produced one of the great upsets to win Euro 2004 – but they wouldn't even have made it beyond the group stage if not for Zisis Vryzas' consolation strike against Russia, which sent Otto Rehagel's side through by virtue of goals scored.

Providing the assist was Dimitrios Papadopoulos, born in the Central Asian republic of Uzbekistan while it was part of the Soviet Union.

Spain, 2008: Marcos Senna (Brazil)

Marcos Senna (Image credit: Alamy)

Perhaps Brazil's second-greatest Senna after F1 legend Ayrton, Marcos Senna was born in Sao Paulo but went on to earn 28 caps for Spain – having gained citizenship in 2006 at the age of 29.

Just over two years later, the midfielder performed an integral role in La Roja's Euro 2008 victory, their first major success since winning the same competition 44 years previously.

Portugal, 2016: Pepe (Brazil), Eder, Danilo (both Guinea-Bissau), William Carvalho (Angola)

Eder celebrates his winning goal against France in the Euro 2016 final (Image credit: Alamy)

Another European nation which exerted its influence through colonialism, Portugal won Euro 2016 – their maiden major title – with players from South America and Africa.

Nototious defensive hardman Pepe was born in Brazil, while Eder – scorer of the only goal of the final against hosts France – and Danilo both emigrating from Guinea-Bissau as children, and William Carvalho hailing from Angola.

Italy, 2020: Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri, Rafael Toloi (all Brazil)

Rafael Toloi and Emerson Palmieri (Image credit: Getty Images)

How many Brazilians have won the Euros? Technically, five, and three of them were part of Italy's squad at Euro 2020.

Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri were both mainstays of the team who secured glory by beating England on penalties at Wembley, while Rafael Toloi started the Azzurri's group win over Wales.

Potential Euro 2024 winners born outside Europe

If Italy retain their crown, Jorginho will become the first two-time European champion born outside Europe – and he'll be joined by forward Mateo Retegui (born in Argentina).

Should the last Euros' beaten finalists England go one better this time around, Marc Guehi will join the list – the defender was born in the Ivory Coast and moved to London aged one.

Like England, France are among the pre-tournament favourites, and their squad includes three players hailing from outside Europe: goalkeepers Brice Samba (Congo) and Mike Maignan (French Guiana) and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (Angola).

As for hosts Germany, defender Waldemar Anton will be bidding to become the second Uzbekistani-born Euros winner.

And Portugal's Pepe could add a second European Championship winner's medal at the ripe old age of 41, with Matheus Nunes also born in Brazil.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

HOW TO WATCH EURO 2024 Follow the action wherever you are in the world

WHO WILL WIN THE TOURNAMENT? FourFourTwo staff make their predictions

TONI KROOS EXCLUSIVE 'Lifting the Euros would be the perfect ending to my career'

EURO 2024 SQUADS Who's on the plane to Germany?