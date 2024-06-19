Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Scotland vs Switzerland?

Scotland saw defender Ryan Porteous sent off in their Euro 2024 opener

Scotland are back in action at Euro 2024 on Wednesday evening as they look to put their crushing opening defeat to Germany behind them.

Their opponents in Cologne will be Switzerland, who saw off Hungary 3-1 in their Group A opener and know that a win against Steve Clarke's men should seal a place in the knockout stages.

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous was the only player to be sent off during the first round of group stage fixtures, so the Tartan Army will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the refereeing appointments for this match.

Who is the referee for Scotland vs Switzerland at Euro 2024?

Referee Ivan Kruzliak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak will oversee Scotland's clash with Switzerland.

This is the 40-year-old's first senior international tournament, but he will be a familiar face to Aston Villa fans, as he was in charge of the Villans Europa League win over Lille, in which Emi Martinez was - correctly - not sent off after he picked up a second yellow card in the penalty shootout.

Assisting Kruzliak will be Branislav Hancko and Jan Pozor.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Scotland v Switzerland?

Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be the VAR for Scotland vs Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fourth official duties in Cologne will be handed by Irfan Peljto, a Bosnian who has been FIFA-listed since 2015.

Polish official Tomasz Kwiatkowski will be the VAR for this Group A clash. If his name rings a bell for English fans, it's likely because he suggested referee Szymon Marciniak should review a controversial Tino Livramento handball when Newcastle United met Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this season.

