Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Turkey v Georgia?

Who is the referee, the video assistant referee (VAR) and who are the assistant referees for Turkey v Georgia at Euro 2024?

In the first of Tuesday's action from Germany, Vincenzo Montella's side take on major-tournament debutants Georgia in Dortmund.

With yesterday's games including Belgium v Slovakia and Austria v France marred in controversy regarding VAR decisions and added time, it will be interesting to see how today's appointments fare.

WATCH | Why England Dominated Serbia (And Then Why They Didn't)

Who is the referee for Turkey v Georgia at Euro 2024?

Referee Facundo Tello in action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Facundo Tello will oversee the Group F clash between Turkey and Georgia. The 42-year-old hails from Argentina and has been an official since 2013.

He was first listed as a FIFA international referee back in 2019 and belongs to the Bahiense Association of Referees.

Some fans may remember Tello's name hit the headlines back in 2022, as he refereed Argentina's Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He brandished ten red cards (seven red cards to Boca and three to Racing) as Racing Club ran out 2-1 winners.

Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky have been selected as his assistants for the encounter at Signal Iduna Park.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Turkey v Georgia?

Donatas Rumsas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donatas Rumsas has been appointed as the fourth official for the clash. He hails from Lithuania and is 36 years of age.

He refereed FC Copenhagen's 4-3 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League this season, as well as Manchester City's 5-0 win over the same opponent in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Alejandro Hernandez is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and will be supported by Juan Martinez Munuera from Spain and David Coote of England.

More Euro 2024 stories

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for the summer's big tournament. There’s a comprehensive run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, too, offering plenty of information on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.

We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while there are a number of golden boot contenders all looking to fire their nation to glory this summer, too.

These are the best pundits ever, while details on the commentators, pundits and presenters set to appear on TV screens for the BBC and ITV this summer is also available.