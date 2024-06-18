Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Turkey v Georgia?
In the first of Tuesday's action from Germany, Vincenzo Montella's side take on major-tournament debutants Georgia in Dortmund.
With yesterday's games including Belgium v Slovakia and Austria v France marred in controversy regarding VAR decisions and added time, it will be interesting to see how today's appointments fare.
Who is the referee for Turkey v Georgia at Euro 2024?
Facundo Tello will oversee the Group F clash between Turkey and Georgia. The 42-year-old hails from Argentina and has been an official since 2013.
He was first listed as a FIFA international referee back in 2019 and belongs to the Bahiense Association of Referees.
Some fans may remember Tello's name hit the headlines back in 2022, as he refereed Argentina's Champions Trophy final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.
He brandished ten red cards (seven red cards to Boca and three to Racing) as Racing Club ran out 2-1 winners.
Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky have been selected as his assistants for the encounter at Signal Iduna Park.
Who is the fourth official and VAR for Turkey v Georgia?
Donatas Rumsas has been appointed as the fourth official for the clash. He hails from Lithuania and is 36 years of age.
He refereed FC Copenhagen's 4-3 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League this season, as well as Manchester City's 5-0 win over the same opponent in the 2022 edition of the tournament.
Alejandro Hernandez is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and will be supported by Juan Martinez Munuera from Spain and David Coote of England.
