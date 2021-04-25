European Super League: Arsene Wenger gives verdict on botched breakaway competition

Arsene Wenger has expressed his surprise at seeing six English clubs sign up for the Super League.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City all announced their intention to break away from the Champions League last Sunday.

However, a fierce backlash from supporters, players, managers, sponsors, broadcasters and governments forced all six to withdraw from the competition within 48 hours.

And Wenger, who currently works as FIFA's head of global development, says he does not understand why the Premier League half-dozen wanted to join.

"It was born dead. From the start, I couldn't believe it would work,” the former Arsenal manager told the Daily Telegraph .

"The most surprising in all that was the English behaviour. Everybody dreams of destroying the Premier League in Europe. In England we do it ourselves.

"I can't understand the rationality behind that because England voted for Brexit and now they want to bring a Super League. England has the strongest league. The Super League would destroy, 100 per cent, the Premier League.

"The basis of our sporting culture in Europe is to have access through your performances to top-level competition.

"I don't understand how anybody could believe that capping the link between the domestic league and access to the top league would pass and would be accepted by the fans.

"The rest is how amateurish all that looked in the presentation, in the preparation. You worry quite a lot how our top clubs are managed. It looked to be a quick fix for the financial problems that these clubs have."

Several players spoke out against the proposals, including James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Mesut Ozi.

And Wenger says he was pleased to see footballers come out against the Super League.

"I am very proud of the responsibilities the players have taken in this case,” he added.

"It shows there is a huge evolution - we have seen since the start of the season in England that the players now are part of the political impact in society and rightly so. I am very proud of that evolution."

