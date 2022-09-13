Everton sign former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on short-term contract
Everton have announced the signing of former Leicester goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract.
The Toffees have brought in the 37-year-old to boost their goalkeeping department following injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.
Jakupovic, who won his sole Switzerland cap in 2008, was a free agent after leaving Leicester in the summer to end a five-year spell with the club.
We have signed goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract following recent injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan.#EFC 🔵— Everton (@Everton) September 13, 2022
England stopper Pickford suffered a thigh injury in Everton’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on September 3 and is set to be out until after the forthcoming international break.
And Lonergan is expected to be sidelined for the next few weeks as he recovers from a knee issue.
The Goodison Park outfit also have Asmir Begovic in their squad.
