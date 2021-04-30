Everton transfer news: Toffees agree £35m deal to sign Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho

Everton are reportedly set to sign Barcelona forward and former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in a £35 million deal this summer.

The Brazilian spent five years at Anfield between 2013 and 2018 before departing for Catalonia in a whopping £145 million deal.

Things haven’t worked out for Coutinho in Spain, and he spent last season on loan with Bayern Munich, but he is now heading back to the Premier League.

The Sun reports that the 28-year-old will join the Toffees for £35m at the end of the season, and the club have already started looking for a house for him.

Carlo Ancelotti is keen to pair the playmaker with James Rodriguez to form a deadly creative partnership.

Coutinho underwent surgery at the start of the month and will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Everton will need assurances about his fitness before finalising the deal, but terms have been agreed and the Brazil international’s recovery is going well.

The Brazilian hasn’t featured for Barcelona in 2021 due to injury, making a total of 14 appearances in all competitions this season and scoring three goals.

