Everton transfer news: Toffees linked with Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez

Everton could make a sensational move for Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez when the transfer window reopens.

According to InterLive, Rafael Benitez sees the talented Chilean international as someone who could bring a spark of inspiration to the Toffees’ attack.

Sanchez has lost his way since moving from Arsenal to Manchester United in January 2018, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading in the opposite direction.

He floundered at Old Trafford, scoring just five goals in 45 games across all competitions, amid criticisms of his attitude and work rate.

The highly paid Sanchez fell out of favour once Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho and he was shipped out on loan to Italy.

His move to Inter Milan was made permanent last summer, and he contributed to their title win under Antonio Conte, but never came closing to recapturing his Arsenal form.

Sanchez has made five appearances so far this season, all as a second-half substitute, and hasn’t found the net.

New manager Simone Inzaghi is open to selling the 32-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2023, for the right offer.

Everton have shown notable signs of improvement since Rafael Benitez took over but they remain on the hunt for another forward player.

Injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have deprived the club of their two biggest attacking threats in recent weeks.

Sanchez has emerged as a potential option for the Toffees to explore in January, but his wage demands could prove an issue.

Everton have spent little on new players this year, while selling big earners like James Rodriguez, in an attempt to cut spiralling costs

They are also looking to offload the unwanted Turkish striker Cenk Tosun, but Inter would have no interest in agreeing to a swap deal.