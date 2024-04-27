Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool? Egyptian backed for exit after Jurgen Klopp bust-up

Mohamed Salah has been backed to leave Liverpool this summer following his clash with Jurgen Klopp in the Reds' 2-2 draw at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool's title hopes took another huge blow as Klopp's side were held at the London Stadium, with Michail Antonio's late goal earning a point for the Hammers in the Premier League's early game.

Salah came on as a substitute after Antonio's goal, but was seen arguing with Klopp on the touchline before he entered the pitch, and after the game refused to address the incident in the mixed zone, saying simply: "If I speak today, there will be fire."

Mohamed Salah and jurgen Klopp clash during Liverpool's Premier League game at West Ham in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on TNT Sports, former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist said: "You see Salah coming back to have another bite and one of his team-mates looks like he has to intervene – that stuff should be for behind closed doors."

Asked whether he thought Salah – who was strongly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer – would leave at the end of this season, McCoist said: "Yeah, I do.

"He has been one of the best players we have seen in this league, nothing short of fantastic for Liverpool, but his form has dipped and it looks to me like he might be moving. It might suit both parties – suit Salah to move on and Liverpool to reinvest the money they get for him."

Liverpool are now third in the table, with just three fixtures left in the Premier League this season and their title hopes now very slim in Klopp's final season at the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Defending champions Manchester City are a point better off in second, with two games in hand over the Reds, while leaders Arsenal are two clear of Klopp's side ahead of Sunday's derby against Tottenham.

And Liverpool also face Spurs next, with Ange Postecoglou's side the visitors at Anfield next weekend.

More Liverpool stories

Why Jarrad Branthwaite's goal for Everton v Liverpool would have been DISALLOWED under new Premier League rule

'I like his style of play': Virgil van Dijk talks up Arne Slot as prospective new Liverpool boss

Jamie Carragher tips Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez - with Reds set for ruthless decisions under new boss