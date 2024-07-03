Explained: Luke Shaw withdraws from England media duties at Euro 2024

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is said to have pulled out of England's media duties at Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old is yet to feature for England at the month-long tournament in Germany as he continues to step up his recovery from a continuing calf problem. Shaw played just 15 times for Erik ten Hag's side across the 2023/24 season.

Kieran Trippier has continued to deputise for Shaw at full-back at Euro 2024, with the Three Lions set to face Switzerland in Saturday's quarter-final showdown in Dusseldorf.

According to information relayed by talkSPORT, Shaw's withdrawal from media duties is not because of injury, but more based on the fact that he has not played a minute for England at Euro 2024 so far.

Ivan Toney was chosen to replace the Manchester United defender with it still relatively unknown whether Shaw will return to face Switzerland this weekend.

Shaw has worked hard in the background to be fit and ready for the knockout stages and it is thought that Southgate will have no reservations in bringing in the experienced defender to help England progress further at the tournament.

The former Southampton man recently opened up on his troubles with injury this season, admitting rushing back to try and help Ten Hag's team towards the back end of the campaign was a mistake on his part.

“I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time at Villa Park,” Shaw said recently as quoted by TNT Sports. “It’s kind of ­everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly medical staff, I think everyone would admit that.

"I didn’t train the whole week. The scan came back and there wasn’t too much there. But I didn’t train all week, then trained the day before the game. If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say no. I shouldn’t have played.”

