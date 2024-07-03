Explained: Luke Shaw withdraws from England media duties at Euro 2024

By
published

Luke Shaw is said to be closing in on a return to full fitness for England at Euro 2024

Luke Shaw
Luke Shaw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is said to have pulled out of England's media duties at Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old is yet to feature for England at the month-long tournament in Germany as he continues to step up his recovery from a continuing calf problem. Shaw played just 15 times for Erik ten Hag's side across the 2023/24 season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.