FA fine Sagna for Instagram post

The Football Association has fined Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna £40,000 for a social media post that appeared to question referee Lee Mason's impartiality in the wake of a 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley earlier this month.

City secured a 2-1 win over Sean Dyche's side thanks to second-half goals from Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero, despite playing with 10 men for an hour after Fernandinho was sent off for a dangerous lunge on Johann Gudmundsson.

Sagna, who was later involved in an altercation with Burnley midfielder George Boyd that Dyche felt should have resulted in him also seeing red, appeared to take issue with decisions made by Mason in an Instagram post made after the match.

He wrote: "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team #together #mancity #youfreetothinkwhateveryouwant.".

The France international later amended the post to remove "10 against 12" but the FA decided he still fell foul of their rules in this area.

Sagna has escaped a suspension, with City hosting in-form Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, but has been warned over his future conduct.

A statement from the FA read: "Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 for misconduct in relation to a comment posted on social media.

"The Manchester City defender was also warned as to his future conduct, following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing,

"The player was charged in that his comment questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1)."

Sagna, 33, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for City this season and is one of a number of senior players in Pep Guardiola's squad whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign.