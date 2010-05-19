Factbox on United States

Colours: White shirts, dark blue shorts, white socks.

Nickname: The Yanks

Previous World Cup appearances: 8 (1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006)

Best World Cup performance: Third place, 1930

Coach: Bob Bradley

Most capped player: Cobi Jones 164

Top goalscorer: Landon Donovan 42

Talking points:

Where to play the two best players? Both Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey have been used frequently in midfield roles by Bob Bradley. But the U.S coach is short of quality attacking options and perhaps needs more defensive steel in his midfield, and so the option to play a 'Double D' strike force will be tempting.

Player to watch:

If Stuart Holden is match-fit after his spell injured, then he could surprise many people with his energy and class on the right flank which have prompted comparisons with a young David Beckham. (Compiled by Simon Evans; Editing by Robert Woodward; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

