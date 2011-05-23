Fan slaps Neuer after German Cup win
By app
BERLIN - Speculation about Manuel Neuer's move away from Schalke 04 will feel like a slap in the face for many of the German club's fans, but on Sunday the goalkeeper was the one turning the other cheek.
The 25-year-old Neuer, who looks set to leave for Bayern Munich after two decades with the Ruhr valley club, was sitting in a convertible vehicle during celebrations in Gelsenkirchen for Schalke's 5-0 win over Duisburg in the German Cup final.
In several amateur videos released on Monday, Neuer is seen attempting to hug one of thousands of fans lining the streets to celebrate their win, but the man, wearing a black hat, slapped him instead.
Neuer looked surprised and briefly turned to speak to team mate Mathias Schober before returning to the celebrations.
"I did not really realise it," Neuer told Bild newspaper. "These things do not affect me."
Neuer looks set to leave Schalke after saying he would not extend his contract beyond 2012, a decision that has angered many hardcore Schalke fans.
