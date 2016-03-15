Felipe Anderson rejects talk of Lazio exit

Manchester United target Felipe Anderson has rejected reports he is close to a move to the Premier League.

The Lazio forward has long been linked with a move to the Premier League after scoring 10 goals in Serie A last season, and although his form has dipped the rumours persist.

Anderson is in no hurry to leave Rome, though, and is focused on helping Lazio achieve a European place and earning a spot in Brazil's Olympic Games football team.

"There's nothing concrete," Anderson told Fox Sports Brazil when asked about a transfer. "The newspapers talk about my possible move to England, but I am a Lazio player and I want to do well here.

"And I know if I play well here I can get the call from the national team, that is my ultimate goal.

"There's great competition for a place at the Olympics, let alone the senior team. We're a competitive country, we have two formidable groups.

"I'm sure that the difficult period we've faced was due to a transition phase. There are very strong players at our disposal."