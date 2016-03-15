Felipe Anderson rejects talk of Lazio exit
Felipe Anderson has dismissed talk he could leave Lazio for Manchester United despite ongoing speculation over his future.
Manchester United target Felipe Anderson has rejected reports he is close to a move to the Premier League.
The Lazio forward has long been linked with a move to the Premier League after scoring 10 goals in Serie A last season, and although his form has dipped the rumours persist.
Anderson is in no hurry to leave Rome, though, and is focused on helping Lazio achieve a European place and earning a spot in Brazil's Olympic Games football team.
"There's nothing concrete," Anderson told Fox Sports Brazil when asked about a transfer. "The newspapers talk about my possible move to England, but I am a Lazio player and I want to do well here.
"And I know if I play well here I can get the call from the national team, that is my ultimate goal.
"There's great competition for a place at the Olympics, let alone the senior team. We're a competitive country, we have two formidable groups.
"I'm sure that the difficult period we've faced was due to a transition phase. There are very strong players at our disposal."
