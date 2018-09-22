Fellaini accepts United closing gap to Premier League summit will be difficult

Marouane Fellaini conceded Manchester United are going to find it difficult closing the gap on the Premier League's leading pack after drawing 1-1 with Wolves on Saturday.

Former manager Alex Ferguson was in attendance at Old Trafford for the first time since suffering a brain haemorrhage in May and United were unable to secure a win.

Although Fred gave the hosts the lead against the run of play in the 18th minute, Wolves battled back and deservedly levelled just after the break – Joao Moutinho finding the top-left corner after good hold-up play by Raul Jimenez.

United piled the pressure on towards the end, though clear-cut opportunities remained infrequent and Wolves held on to a well-earned point.

The result leaves United eight points adrift of pacesetters Liverpool - who beat Southampton 3-0 - and Fellaini is already concerned by that gap.

FULL-TIME Man Utd 1-1 WolvesFred's first Old Trafford goal is cancelled out by Joao Moutinho's curler and the points are shared September 22, 2018

"Everyone is disappointed," the Belgian told Premier League Productions. "We know we can do better.

"We had to win today because after that it will be difficult to close the gap. Everyone is disappointed, but that is football.

"We have to move the ball quicker, when we create the chances we have to score."