FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants Lionel Messi to play in the next three World Cups

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said he hopes Lionel Messi will extend his international career – and called for the Argentine attacker to play in the next three World Cups.

Messi led Argentina to glory at Qatar 2022 and the former Barcelona forward revealed in the lead-up to the final that it would be his last World Cup.

The Inter Miami icon, who also played in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions, will be 39 years old by the time the next World Cup comes around – and 47 in 2034.

Asked whether he thought the Argentine could extend his career until the next World Cup, Infantino gave a humourous response.

Speaking to DSports, he said: "I want Messi in the next World Cup, the one that follows [in Morocco, Portugal and Spain] and the one in 2034 [in Saudi Arabia] as well.

"As long as he wants [to]."

Messi chose not to retire after the World Cup in Qatar, insisting he wanted to play in front of Argentina's fans as a world champions.

After going on to win his eighth Ballon d'Or, the Argentine is expected to continue with his national side until next year's Copa America.

However, another World Cup seems unlikely as he winds down an unbelievable career.

More Lionel Messi stories

A Barcelona advisor has explained why Lionel Messi chose Inter Miami over a return to Camp Nou in the summer.

Previously, Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that Messi had been 'very close' to moving back to the Catalan club.

What is it like to play with Messi? One former Barcelona team-mate gives some insight and says it is 'impossible' to pick just one moment.