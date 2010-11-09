Finland replace Baxter for Euro qualifier
HELSINKI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Finland have replaced coach Stuart Baxter with former international goalkeeper Olli Huttunen for next week's Euro 2012 qualifier against San Marino, the Finland Football Association said on Tuesday.
Finland are without a point in Group E after three defeats from three matches.
"Olli Huttunen will become head coach for the Euro qualifier match against San Marino. Stuart Baxter will have a consultative role," the Finnish FA said in a statement.
Huttunen has served as one of Briton Baxter's assistant coaches.
