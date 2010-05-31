Fiorentina slam Italy over Prandelli appointment

The federation said on Sunday the Fiorentina boss would replace Marcello Lippi as Italy coach after the World Cup on a four-year deal.

"Up to today, the club has still not been informed by anybody," the Serie A side said in a statement on Monday.

"We heard about it only from the federation website and media reports. We believe this behaviour shows a serious lack of respect to the club and our fans."

Fiorentina had been aware that Prandelli was talking to the federation because last week the Florence club contacted former Catania coach Sinisa Mihajlovic about possibly succeeding the 52-year-old.

