What the papers say

Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak could reportedly be given the chance to stay in the Premier League. The Mirror reports Leicester may offer the Schalke and Turkey centre-back, 21, a contract after his stint on loan with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this season.

Liverpool’s chances of securing the services of Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul have improved after AC Milan indicated they were no longer interested in the midfielder, according to the Express. The paper says the 27-year-old player is considered a fitting replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is tipped to leave Anfield for Barcelona in the summer.

Raphinha says he is happy at Leeds following his maiden Premier League season (Andy Rain/PA)

The rumours continue to grow that Brazil winger Raphinha will leave Leeds for Liverpool, Manchester United or Borussia Dortmund. But the Metro reports the 24-year-old, who had six goals and nine assists in his first Premier League campaign, insists he is staying put at Elland Road.

Social media round-up

Olivier Giroud 'interested in AC Milan free transfer' after Italian giants bagged Champions League spothttps://t.co/J6bzFDxjSc— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 26, 2021 See more

David Moyes dealt blow as his No 2 Alan Irvine steps down due to personal reasons https://t.co/McGGHOuqFS— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 26, 2021 See more

Players to watch

Boubakary Soumare: Sky Sports says Leicester are on the cusp of agreeing to a deal with Ligue 1 champions Lille for their 22-year-old midfielder.

Gianluigi Donnarumma : The Italy international’s contract at AC Milan expires this summer and the 22-year-old has been linked with Premier League sides United and Chelsea, while Barcelona and Juventus are also said to be interested.