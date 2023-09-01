Former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood's next move has COLLAPSED, in transfer twist: report

Former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has seen his latest opportunity fall through.

Greenwood saw his contract terminated at Old Trafford last month following Manchester United concluding an internal investigation into the allegations against him. In January 2022, the forward was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman, and a few days later on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

He was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour. All charges against him were subsequently dropped in February 2023.

Mason Greenwood attends court in November 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was believed that Greenwood was to sign for Lazio in Serie Aon a free transfer – but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the deal is off.

There is no explanation from Romano, other than to state that the Italian transfer window has now slammed shut.

During United's internal investigation, Turkish sides made transfer offers to the Red Devils for Greenwood, according to The Athletic. These offers were rejected as a conclusion to the investigation had not yet been reached.

Manager Erik ten Hag was reportedly happy to welcome the 21-yar-old back into his squad, however, conducting tactics meetings over how the player would fit into his side.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was ready to welcome Greenwood back to the fold (Image credit: Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate, meanwhile, claimed this week that Mason Greenwood was "not a consideration" when asked if he would contemplate picking him for his country in the future.

Greenwood has not played football since January 2022.

