Foster takes break from England duty

Manchester City's Joe Hart is Fabio Capello's first choice in goal and former Manchester United stopper Foster has had to pull out of recent squads with several niggles.

"I've enjoyed my time with England and am certainly not closing the door on the international side of things forever but this is the right thing for me to do right now in terms of club football," the 28-year-old told his club website.