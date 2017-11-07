Fosu-Mensah gets Netherlands call after Tete pulls out

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been called up to the senior Netherlands team after Kenny Tete pulled out with a knee injury on Tuesday.

The Dutch are preparing for away friendly matches against Scotland on Thursday and Romania on November 14, but have been dealt the blow of losing Lyon defender Tete after he complained about a knee issue.

Fosu-Mensah, who made his international bow against France in August, has been selected as the right-back's replacement and subsequently promoted from the Under-21s.

The Manchester United-owned defender has impressed on loan at Crystal Palace this season, one of few bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the club.

Fosu-Mensah's place in the Under-21s has since been filled by Feyenoord's Kevin Diks.