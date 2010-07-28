Trending

Friendly abandoned after players' fights

MILAN - A pre-season friendly between Sardinia's Cagliari and Corsica's Bastia was abandoned after 75 minutes on Wednesday after players repeatedly fought each other, the Italian side said in a statement.

Serie A Cagliari were beating the French team 3-0 when the referee called a halt to the match in Sardinia between two of the top teams from the neighbouring islands.

Italy World Cup goalkeeper Federico Marchetti was left out of Cagliari's side after requesting a move.

