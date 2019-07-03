Real Madrid attempt to smooth Paul Pogba deal by offering Manchester United this player

Real Madrid will offer Manchester United Gareth Bale as part of their bid for Paul Pogba, report Marca.

The France international is keen on a move to the Bernabeu this summer after United missed out on Champions League qualification in 2018/19.

However, the Spanish giants have already splashed out more than £300m on five new signings and do not appear able to meet the Red Devils' £150m asking price for Pogba.

They are therefore hoping to bring the fee down by offering to send Bale in the opposite direction.

The Welshman is not in Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's plans, but there are only a few clubs in the world who could afford his wages.

United are probably one of those but it remains to be seen whether they will react positively to Madrid's suggestion.

