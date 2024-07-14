Gareth Southgate's polo shirt - where to buy the England manager's Euro 2024 outfit

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after his side's Euro 2024 semi-final win over the Netherlands.

If you're thinking of fashion icons, England manager Gareth Southgate might not be the first name that springs to mind. The Three Lions boss is often self-deprecating when it comes to his looks, after all, but one style choice at Euro 2024 has earned admirers.

Southgate, of course, has been a trend-setter before: his waistcoast at Russia 2018 was described by Harper's Bazaar as "England's unexpected sartorial hit of the World Cup", with Marks & Spencer admitting that sales of the clothing item were up by an impressive 35 per cent.

The Gareth Southgate effect, it was known as, and at Euro 2024 has been happening again: with England set to face Spain in the final of the continental competition on Sunday, this time it is the manager's polo shirt which is turning heads.

VIDEO Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

Where can you buy the polo shirt worn by England manager Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024?

England manager Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Want a polo shirt like the one worn by England manager Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024? The good news is, they are fairly easy to get hold of and not too expensive, either.

With Marks & Spencer still England's official clothing supplier, the polo shirt is available at M&S, either online or in-store.

Described as a cotton-rich polo shirt, the item costs £28. And if you don't want a white one, the shirt is also available in black, pink, dark navy and antique green.

Gareth Southgate celebrates after England's win over Switzerland on penalties at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday, the shirt is one of the most popular M&S clothing pieces, currently standing at no. 8 on the brand's list of best-selling items.

And if Engand beat Spain in Berlin to win a first major men's trophy in football since 1966, expect the "Gareth Southgate effect" to take it all the way to the top.

