Gary Lineker in hot water at Euro 2024 after breaking BBC rules

Gary Lineker has seemingly landed himself in hot water for all the wrong reasons at Euro 2024.

A popular figure on our TV screens, Lineker is often seen on the BBC's coverage and cuts a popular figure among his co-stars Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

But it is his choice of clothing that could see him in trouble, given his ties and sponsorship deals this summer.

According to reports via The Telegraph, Lineker appears to have broken BBC guidelines by wearing his own range of Next menswear on TV.

The former Barcelona and England striker signed a deal with the clothing brand last year and appears in promotional material shown online.

The 63-year-old sported a green T-shirt, to which he added a sage green jacket at half-time, with both pieces available to purchase from Next.

“Presenters or other individuals must not appear on-air wearing clothing or using products or services which they have agreed/been contracted to promote, advertise or endorse or in which they have a specific financial interest," state BBC guidelines which can be viewed online here.

Gary Lineker is a regular part of BBC's football coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m not necessarily brilliant at putting things together," he said in an interview last year, after Next approached him.

"At least it makes it easier to get dressed for events now. I’ve got all these pictures so I can remember what goes with what,” he said.

Lineker also promoted the Next collaboration in another interview with The Guardian, explaining: “I think it’s because it’s British – from Leicester. And then they came to us with a range and I kind of liked it.

“It’s quite flattering that, in my grand old age, I can still do something like this.”

Neither the BBC or Lineker have commented on the potential mishap yet.

