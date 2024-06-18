Gary Lineker in hot water at Euro 2024 after breaking BBC rules

By
published

The popular BBC presenter has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons this summer

BBC presenter Gary Lineker
BBC presenter Gary Lineker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Lineker has seemingly landed himself in hot water for all the wrong reasons at Euro 2024.

A popular figure on our TV screens, Lineker is often seen on the BBC's coverage and cuts a popular figure among his co-stars Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.