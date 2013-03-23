Germany call up Bender as Draxler ruled out

Schweinsteiger was banned for one game after being booked in the 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Astana on Friday. He opened the scoring in that match while Draxler was taken off in the 19th minute following a clash with an opponent.

"The suspicion of concussion was confirmed on Saturday," the team said in a statement before adding the player had left the squad's base in Bavaria.

Coach Joachim Low's Germany are five points clear of second-placed Sweden in Group C with 13 points from five matches.

Sweden, who drew 0-0 with Ireland on Friday, have eight points from four games.

Borussia Dortmund's Bender missed Friday's game with flu.