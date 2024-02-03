'Great lad': Getafe boss defends 'exemplary' Mason Greenwood after alleged Jude Bellingham insult in Real Madrid defeat

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has described former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood as a "great lad" and "exemplary" after he was allegdly insulted by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in a LaLiga clash on Thursday night.

Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 at the Coliseum to return to the top of LaLiga, but there was controversy after the match as it was claimed that Bellingham had insulted Greenwood during the match, mouthing "rapist" at his compatriot.

If found guilty, Bellingham could be set for a lengthy ban, although proving he said that and not "rubbish" – as others have claimed – may be very difficult.

Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but the case was eventually dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and the 22-year-old is back together with his accuser.

Manchester United had considered keeping the player after the charges were dropped, but changed their minds following a backlash from fans and Greenwood joined Getafe on deadline day in the summer transfer window.

Following his move, Bordalas claimed that Bellingham and Greenwood were friends and that the England midfielder had encouraged his compatriot to move to LaLiga.

However, that turned out to be untrue and Bordalas was forced to rectify in his next press conference.

"That was cleared up, what I said months ago, it was a misunderstanding," he said on Saturday.

And on the alleged insult, he said: "I know the same as you, it's not for me [to discuss]; it's for the club, LaLiga and the Federation [to decide].

"I ask for respect for Mason Greenwood because he is a great lad, he respects everybody, he has an exemplary behaviour."

