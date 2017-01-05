Guardiola: City only behind United in terms of titles

Pep Guardiola has stressed Manchester City are only behind Manchester United when it comes to silverware, and is adamant they have at least been on par with their arch-rivals in recent years.

The manager angered some City fans this week when he claimed the Etihad Stadium side are not on the same level as United and other traditional giants such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola feels he was misunderstood, though, and has moved to clarify his comments.

"When I compared City with Liverpool, United, Barcelona, Madrid - in terms of titles we are behind," the Spaniard said at a media conference.

"If people do not understand that I am sorry.

"If you compare titles in the last 20 years to what United did...

"But in the last five or six years Manchester City are one of the best in the world."