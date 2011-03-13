Hamburg fire Veh after Bayern rout

"After he made it known he would leave at the end of the season and, with the impression left by the last two games, we decided to make the cut now and part company with Armin Veh," Hamburg director Bastian Reinhardt told the club website .

Veh, 50, who won the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart in 2007, had been in charge of the team for eight months, having taking over at the start of the season.

Last season, he was fired by VfL Wolfsburg after only five months at the club.

The club said assistant coach Michael Oenning would take charge for the remainder of the season, becoming the club's sixth coach in the last four years.

Hamburg are eighth in the Bundesliga but their chances of a place in Europe have suffered in the last week, with a 4-2 home defeat by Mainz preceding Saturday's debacle.

It was a case of deja vu for the club who sacked Bruno Labbadia near the end of last season following a similar heavy defeat, 5-1 against Hoffenheim.