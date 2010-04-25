Hamburg humped by Hoffenheim

Hamburg, who visit Fulham for the second leg of their Europa League tie on Thursday after being held 0-0 at home last week, never recovered after defender Joris Mathijsen gifted the ball to Vedad Ibisevic, who fired Hoffenheim in front after only 78 seconds.

The Bosnian headed another goal nine minutes later, taking his season's tally to 12, before Nigeria forward Chinedu Obasi put the hosts further ahead just after the half hour, turning Christian Eichner's pass into the net from eight metres.

Robert Tesche pulled one back in the 65th minute but it was only a brief respite as Obasi and Bosnian Sejad Salihovic scored twice in a five-minute spell to complete the rout and end a seven-match winless run for the hosts.

Hamburg's misery was complete when substitute Tolgay Arslan was given a straight red card for a foul in the 89th minute.

Hamburg made a bright start to the season but have dropped to seventh after being plagued by injuries.

