Hamburg make Holtby move permanent
Lewis Holtby has completed a permanent move back to Germany after Hamburg exercised an option to sign him from Totttenham.
Hamburg have exercised an option to sign Lewis Holtby on a permanent deal from Tottenham.
Holtby joined Hamburg on a season-long loan from the Premier League club in September last year.
The Germany international played in both legs of Hamburg's relegation play-off as they narrowly survived the drop with a 3-2 aggregate win over Karlsruher.
And he will remain at the Imtech Arena next season, ending a stint with Tottenham - who signed Holtby from Schalke in January 2013 - that saw him score three goals in 41 appearances and spend time on loan at Fulham.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.