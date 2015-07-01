Hamburg make Holtby move permanent

Hamburg have exercised an option to sign Lewis Holtby on a permanent deal from Tottenham.

Holtby joined Hamburg on a season-long loan from the Premier League club in September last year.

The Germany international played in both legs of Hamburg's relegation play-off as they narrowly survived the drop with a 3-2 aggregate win over Karlsruher.

And he will remain at the Imtech Arena next season, ending a stint with Tottenham - who signed Holtby from Schalke in January 2013 - that saw him score three goals in 41 appearances and spend time on loan at Fulham.