Hamstrung Davis out of Romania qualifier
Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has been ruled out of Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Romania due to a hamstring injury.
The Southampton midfielder suffered the injury in last Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City.
Davis reported for international duty on Tuesday, but the Irish Football Association announced on Wednesdasy that the former Rangers man will miss the Group F clash in Bucharest.
The 29-year-old's absence is a big Michael O'Neill's side, who are top of the group after winning all three of their qualifying games so far.
Second-placed Romania will leapfrog Northern Ireland if they secure all three points on Friday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.