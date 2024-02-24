Harry Kane on target twice for Bayern Munich – can he break Bundesliga record?

Harry Kane scored a late winner as Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig to keep the Bavarians' Bundesliga hopes alive on Saturday.

Kane converted with a fine left-footed finish in added time to seal a 2-1 victory for Bayern and end a difficult week – in which it was announced that coach Thomas Tuchel will leave at the end of the season – in positive fashion.

After a goalless first half at the Allianz Arena, the former Tottenham striker gave the Bavarians the lead as he hit home a left-footed shot after being set up by Jamal Musiala.

Leipizig levelled after 70 minutes through Benjamin Sesko's deflected effort and the match seemed set to finish even until Kane's late intervention.

The England captain's strikes were his 26th and 27th of the season in the Bundesliga, in just 23 games, and the three points keep Bayern in the race for the title.

With 13 rounds remaining in the competition, Bayern trail Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen by eight points.

Kane has contributed impressively, though, and last weekend became the fastest player to reach 25 Bundesliga goals. The 30-year-old hit that landmark in 22 games, beating Erling Haaland's record of 25 matches in his time at Borussia Dortmund.

The ex-Spurs striker has scored six more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues, with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe next on 21.

He could even have Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record of 41 goals in his sights, although he would need another 14 goals in 13 games to equal the Pole's mark and 15 to beat it.

Failure to win the Bundesliga will result in severe criticism, however, for a club that has won the competition for the past 11 seasons.

More Harry Kane and Bayern Munich stories

Bayern Munich to part ways with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane set for early reunion with Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso to choose Bayern Munich over Reds: report