Harry Kane set to join exclusive England list after Finland Nations League clash

By
published

The England captain is on the verge of becoming a centurion

Harry Kane of England kisses the England badge after scoring the second goal and becoming England&#039;s all time record goalscorer during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Italy and England at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 23, 2023 in Naples, Italy.
Harry Kane is set to become an England centurion (Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Harry Kane will join an exclusive list of players if he features for England in their Nations League clash with Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night. The 31-year-old striker is set to become a centurion, after earning his 99th cap for the Three Lions against the Republic of Ireland.

It is a milestone that only ten other players have reached in England’s long history, so Kane’s achievement should certainly not be devalued. The Bayern Munich forward is also, of course, his country’s record goal scorer, with 66 to his name so far.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.