Harry Kane hints he's not given up on Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record

Harry Kane hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning to the Premier League, after completing his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The England captain left for Bayern still trailing Alan Shearer by 47 goals in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.

But, having only just turned 30, Kane could feasibly see out his four-year contract in Germany and still come back and surpass Shearer (if Erling Haaland doesn't get there first...).

The three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner joined Bayern for an initial fee of £86m and made his debut in Saturday night's 3-0 German Super Cup loss to RB Leipzig.

Speaking at the beginning of the next chapter in his career, Kane explained:

"Of course it's always going to be a tough decision [to leave Tottenham]. I was at Tottenham for 19 years of my life, so everyone knows that the club is connected with me and with my heart.

"But ultimately, as I said earlier, I'm a professional and I've always pushed myself to my limits, and I just felt like the time was right. I needed to be playing at the highest level; I needed to be playing [in the] Champions League [and] trying to win titles every year.

"So when I thought about it, and obviously Bayern got in touch...it was a decision I wanted to make. Of course people will talk about the record and talk about Shearer, but look, I've got plenty of football left in my career. For now, [my aim is] to try and concentrate on trying to achieve things here, trying to push myself, trying to push the team, and trying to reach new levels with this club, and that's what my focus is on right now."

Spurs began life after Kane with a 2-2 draw away to Brentford in their 2023/24 Premier League opener on Sunday.

