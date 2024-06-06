Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish left OUT of final England Euro 2024 squad

Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish will both miss out on the England Euro 2024 squad, according to reports.

The Athletic claims that the two stars will both be left at home after being called up to the preliminary Euro 2024 33-man group. Maguire has not played since April due to a calf injury, while Grealish has struggled with form over the last year at Manchester City.

The report comes as a big shock, with Maguire one of Gareth Southgate's trusted generals and a consistent pick for every major tournament since the World Cup in 2018. The Manchester United centre-back was injured at the start of Euro 2020 but returned for the knockout stages to help send England to a major final for the first time since 1966.

Grealish of England celebrates after scoring their team's sixth goal during World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Grealish meanwhile has endured stop-start form since leaving Aston Villa for a British record fee, but has been to the last two tournaments under Southgate. There was a clamour for the playmaker to be brought on as a substitute during Euro 2020, with Grealish featuring heavily and scoring at the last World Cup.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Maguire confirmed after it was revealed he would not be a part of the final squad. “Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

England take on Iceland this Friday night before the group game fixtures kick off, with Serbia up first on June 16. James Maddison was informed late last night that he would not be a part of the final 26, with Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah the next two names to be made public. James Trafford is expected to miss out on the final selection, too.

Euro 2024 begins on July 14, as hosts Germany open the tournament in Group A against Scotland.

