Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish left OUT of final England Euro 2024 squad

The England Euro 2024 squad will be without Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish, who both miss out from the side

Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish will both miss out on the England Euro 2024 squad, according to reports.

The Athletic claims that the two stars will both be left at home after being called up to the preliminary Euro 2024 33-man group. Maguire has not played since April due to a calf injury, while Grealish has struggled with form over the last year at Manchester City.

