He will be unstoppable - Herrera in awe of Rashford

Marcus Rashford's unique, rounded attacking abilities have him poised to become an "unstoppable" force, according to Manchester United team-mate Ander Herrera.

England international Rashford has flourished under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stewardship, scoring six goals in his past 10 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old was rewarded with the Premier League Player of the Month prize for January and is reportedly in talks over a long-term contract extension.

Herrera, a regular starter since Solskjaer's appointment as interim manager, has enjoyed a close-hand view of Rashford's development in recent seasons and believes the forward is bound for greatness.

"He's different," Herrera told ESPN. "We know at that moment there are some fantastic wingers in modern football: [Ousmane] Dembele, we have also [Raheem] Sterling who is a fantastic player, Anthony Martial, Eden Hazard... but I think Marcus is different.

"Marcus can shoot, Marcus can do one-against-one but he has also the quality to combine and to not lose the ball for the team.

"I couldn't say one player that reminds me of Marcus Rashford...I think he is already a top, top, top player but I think he will even improve with time in [his] decision-making and he will be unstoppable."

Like Rashford, Paul Pogba is a player seemingly liberated by Jose Mourinho's departure, the France star revelling in the sense of adventure that has been restored to Old Trafford.

Fellow midfielder Herrera put the onus on himself and the defensive-minded Nemanja Matic to continue providing the platform for Pogba to express the full range of his skills.

"I think he is special and we have to make him feel free," the Spaniard said.

"When he feels free, he shows his best. I always tell him that if he plays simple in our half, even in midfield, after [that] he can get his magic out and he can win games for us.

"That's why he is playing at his best at the moment. I think we have to let him be free by defending his back sometimes. I think Nemanja knows that, I think I know that, and as soon as we receive the ball, as soon as we win the ball back, we can play it to him."