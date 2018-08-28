Henry will not be Bordeaux coach – president

Thierry Henry will not be the new coach of Bordeaux, the club's president has confirmed.

Henry emerged as a frontrunner to take over at the Ligue 1 outfit after Gus Poyet was suspended.

Poyet left the club after describing Bordeaux's decision to sell Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier as "a disgrace".

Henry, part of Belgium's coaching staff at the World Cup, has quit his role as a television pundit to focus on his managerial career.

Arsene Wenger, under whom Henry became Arsenal's record goalscorer, subsequently revealed the former France forward wanted the Bordeaux job.

But he will not be taking charge of Bordeaux, club president Stephane Martin said on Tuesday.

"Yes, we confirm the end of negotiations," Martin told reporters.

Reports in France suggested Henry's wage demands have priced Bordeaux out of appointing the 41-year-old.

Henry was linked with taking over at Championship club Aston Villa ahead of the 2018-19 season before their new owners opted to retain manager Steve Bruce.